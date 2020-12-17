Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.62

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.62 and last traded at $172.62, with a volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 441.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

