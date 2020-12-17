ValuEngine Downgrades CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) to Hold

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CYTR opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

