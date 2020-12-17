ValuEngine Downgrades Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) to Hold

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $11.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 486.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,888 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 165,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $809,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

