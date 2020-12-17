ValuEngine Upgrades Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) to Hold

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

