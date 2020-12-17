Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $268.81

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $268.81 and last traded at $268.81, with a volume of 86370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.58.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.