Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.65

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.65 and last traded at $140.51, with a volume of 6289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $50,722,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

