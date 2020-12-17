Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,659 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,552 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,746,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after acquiring an additional 410,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

