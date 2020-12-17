Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.02

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 254609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,324 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,702,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,886.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.