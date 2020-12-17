Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.83

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 36881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94,033 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 569.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

