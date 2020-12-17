Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.801 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $173.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $173.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94.

