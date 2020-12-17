Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.773 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Shares of VONV opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82.

