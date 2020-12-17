Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of VTWO opened at $157.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36.

