Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.804 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $114.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04.

