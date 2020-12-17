Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of VTHR opened at $172.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $97.77 and a 12-month high of $172.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average is $152.83.

