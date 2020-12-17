Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.70

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.70 and last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 58549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

