Veil Price Tops $0.0160 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Veil has a market cap of $1.38 million and $185,068.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last week, Veil has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00137041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00802150 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00164458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00386108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00080527 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

