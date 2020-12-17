Veil (VEIL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $185,068.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $185,068.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00137041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00802150 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00164458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00386108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00080527 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.