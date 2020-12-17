VeriCoin Trading Up 18.3% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $285,627.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,723.87 or 1.00108183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024642 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00061501 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,324,063 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.