Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76.

On Thursday, September 17th, Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20.

VRNT opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after buying an additional 386,879 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,229,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

