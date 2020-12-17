VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.51

Shares of VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 4643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

The company has a market cap of C$181.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.87.

About VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

