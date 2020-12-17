Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Get Veru alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Veru stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 281,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.60 million, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Veru by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Veru by 293.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 182,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.