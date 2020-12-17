Viberate Hits Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Viberate has a market cap of $3.51 million and $1.01 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00380840 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.