VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in VICI Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 474.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 92,609 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.