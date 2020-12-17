Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,190,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 483.92 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $93.58.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

