VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $39.02 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.