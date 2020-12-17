VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CEZ opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

