VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CID opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

