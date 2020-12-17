VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.004.

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $31.03 on Thursday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42.

