VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.004.

Shares of QQQN opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.06.

