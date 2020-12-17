VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CFO opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $61.68.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.