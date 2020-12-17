VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

