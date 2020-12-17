VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.27.

