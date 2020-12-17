VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.469 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $50.34.

