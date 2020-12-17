VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CSA opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

