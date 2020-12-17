Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. Victrex has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

