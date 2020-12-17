VIG (VIG) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $984,134.45 and $8,944.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,418.83 or 0.99670678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00482555 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00692029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002441 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002454 BTC.

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,850,225 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

