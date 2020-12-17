Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

VKTX opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

