Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Sells $53,420,000.00 in Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,294,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.