Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cognex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cognex by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after buying an additional 142,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cognex by 474.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

