Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 22,822 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $224,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,218,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

