Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,708 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $302.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

