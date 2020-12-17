Virtu Financial LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,925 shares during the period. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 9.8% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Ryanair by 78.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 47.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

