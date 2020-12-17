Virtu Financial LLC Invests $456,000 in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $7.19 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $495.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBAY. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

