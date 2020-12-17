Virtu Financial LLC Invests $549,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of IQVIA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

