Virtu Financial LLC Invests $564,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $705,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $4,473,057.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

