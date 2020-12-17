Virtu Financial LLC Invests $590,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $149.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

