Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.17% of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

