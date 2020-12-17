Virtu Financial LLC Sells 676 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gravity by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 9.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gravity by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $194.90.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

