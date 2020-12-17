Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,748 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

