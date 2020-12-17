Virtu Financial LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after purchasing an additional 739,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.